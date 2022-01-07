Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30.

