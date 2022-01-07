Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.72. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

