Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

