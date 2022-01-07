Summit Financial LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.