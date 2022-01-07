Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

