Summit Financial LLC Purchases 4,223 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

