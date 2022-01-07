Summit Financial LLC Purchases 4,454 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

