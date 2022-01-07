Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.