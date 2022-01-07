Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 132.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

NYSE KO opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

