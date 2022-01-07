Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

