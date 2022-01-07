Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 29,578 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

DLB stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

