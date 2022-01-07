Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 53,515 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 62,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHT opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

