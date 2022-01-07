Summit Global Investments Invests $1.63 Million in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $42.20 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $790.20 million, a P/E ratio of 468.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

