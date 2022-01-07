Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 11,524 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA stock opened at $197.01 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $202.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

