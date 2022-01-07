Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 18,451 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,208,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $176.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

