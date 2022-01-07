Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 4,965 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $428.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.87. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,628 shares of company stock valued at $36,814,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

