Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 373,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.28% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 159,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BRMK stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.