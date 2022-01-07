Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 5,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

