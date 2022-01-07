Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 396.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 100.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 384.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

