Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

Shares of SU opened at C$33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.07 and a 52-week high of C$34.66. The company has a market cap of C$49.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

