Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total value of $8,614,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,922.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,808.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

