Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Short Interest Update

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

