Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 2.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $632.00 and last traded at $632.00. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $615.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $576.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.49.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

