Swiss National Bank Has $87.88 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Peloton Interactive worth $87,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $33.86 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

