Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) versus International Paper (NYSE:IP) Critical Review

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and International Paper (NYSE:IP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sylvamo and International Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Paper 3 7 4 0 2.07

Sylvamo currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.96%. International Paper has a consensus target price of $58.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than International Paper.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sylvamo and International Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.45 $170.00 million N/A N/A International Paper $20.58 billion 0.91 $482.00 million $4.56 10.60

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Paper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and International Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A International Paper 8.20% 18.42% 4.99%

Summary

International Paper beats Sylvamo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About International Paper

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment offers cellulose fibers product portfolio includes fluff, market, and specialty pulps. The Printing Papers segment includes manufacturing of the printing and writing papers. The company was founded by Hugh J. Chisholm in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

