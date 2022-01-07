SYNC Network Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00310368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,352,339 coins and its circulating supply is 125,660,951 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

