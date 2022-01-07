Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

