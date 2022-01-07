Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $355.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $344.97 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

