Synovus Financial Corp Buys 179,962 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 696.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,962 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.

