Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,950 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

