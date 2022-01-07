Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,414 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 109.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 453.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after purchasing an additional 318,066 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.75, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

