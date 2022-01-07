Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,375 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.12 and a 200 day moving average of $415.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $354.07 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

