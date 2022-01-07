Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,842 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 596,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,477,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.