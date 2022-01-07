Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Bank First worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BFC stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $554.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.57.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.