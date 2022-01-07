SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 2.2%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.42). 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 18,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SysGroup in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of £14.90 million and a PE ratio of 51.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.60.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

