Tadpole Finance Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $11,244.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00015810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.87 or 0.07683013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.11 or 0.99722776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

