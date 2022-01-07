Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.