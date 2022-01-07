Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,512 shares.The stock last traded at $15.97 and had previously closed at $16.56.

TALS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.