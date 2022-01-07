Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Update

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TTM traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.85. 943,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

