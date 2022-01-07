TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

TCVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 16,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,121. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.