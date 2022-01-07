TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $251,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 180.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,962,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $891.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.