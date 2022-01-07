TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $887,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

