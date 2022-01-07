TD Asset Management Inc. Has $112.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $112,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

