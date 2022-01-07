TD Asset Management Inc. Has $161.22 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,897 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Square worth $161,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.49.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $144.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

