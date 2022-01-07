TD Asset Management Inc. Has $173.54 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,050 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $173,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 89.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.00. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

