TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Down 4.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 1,228,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,230,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TDH by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TDH by 75.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TDH in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

