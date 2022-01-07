Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in December

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TETC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth $2,184,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

