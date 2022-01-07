TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

