Teilinger Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. PPL makes up 0.9% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 50,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.