Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TEKK) Shares Down 0.3%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 5,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEKK. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 734,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

